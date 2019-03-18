Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond MARION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. MARION

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond J. MARION Obituary
MARION, Raymond J. 65, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born January 25, 1954, in Dayton, to the late Floyd E. Sr. and Mary (Landis) Marion. Ray married Carol L. (Caughran) Marion on June 22, 1974, and she survives. Ray will also be missed and remembered by his children and their spouses, Michael & Angie Marion of Covington, Michelle & Chris Kannel of Montpelier; seven grandchildren, Corey, Bradley, Ian & Preston Marion; Olivia, Dexter & Emily Kannel; a brother, Donald & Cathy Marion of Eaton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Marion. Ray was a 1972 graduate of Dixie High School in New Lebanon and attended Miami University. He retired from Hauer Music Co. in 2018 after 29 years as a sales representative. Ray was an accomplished trombone player, and was a member of the Troy Civic Band, Greenville Municipal Band, the Gotham City Brass Quintet, the Hauer Music Swing Band, and performed in many high school musical productions in the pit orchestra. He also enjoyed fishing at Lake Erie, and vacationing and boating with family at Dale Hollow Lake. Ray was a people-person, and will be remembered as fun-loving, outgoing and jovial. He cared deeply for his family, his friends, and his colleagues. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Music Boosters, P.O. Box 131, Covington, OH 45318, or to the music program of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now