JUDY, Raymond W. Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 12, 1929 the son of Virgil and Lillie Mae (Puckett) Judy. Raymond was a veteran of the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a self-employed truck driver for numerous years. He is survived by four children, Virgil T. (Christina) Judy, Faye D. (Joe) Heckel, Anthony W. (Heather) Judy, Janie F. (Roy) Curry, and Vikki Heatherly; one sister, Mary Frances Meredith; thirteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Judy; his parents; and five siblings. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM with Pastor Daniel Keaton of Rolling Hills Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019
