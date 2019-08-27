|
|
KLINE, Raymond L. Age 83 of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond, mother Irene, grandson Benjamin Kline, sister Susan Allen, and brothers Michael and Johnny Hamman. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Joan Kline, daughter Karen (Keith) Wright, sons Raymond (Joni) Kline, Philip Kline and Keith (Tabitha) Kline, grandchildren Sarah (Dan) O'Connor, Stephanie (Joe) Coffaro, Zachary Kline, Nathan (Kathryn) Wright, Baylen Shoemaker, and Alexis, Damian and Derek Perea, great-grandchildren Emma, Maria and Annabel Coffaro, Reese and Liam O'Connor, and Samuel and Noah Abril, step-mother Anna Kline, and special life-long friend Jim Amos. He was the fun-loving uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Ray graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954, attended Ohio University and served in The United States Army. Ray started working for his father at Ray Kline Trucking and Excavating when he was 14 and later became the secretary/treasurer. He was a 50 year member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Union. He loved golfing, bowling, bridge, dancing, reading and his dogs. Ray coached basketball at St Luke and Carroll High School. For many years he sang in the St Luke and St Benedict choirs. Ray was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He will be deeply missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Benedict The Moor, 519 Liscum Dr. Fr. Francis Tandoh celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on Thursday, August 29. Memorial contributions may be given to . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019