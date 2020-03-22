|
|
KOWALCZYK, Raymond "Ray" Died suddenly on March 17, 2020. He was born in Chicopee, Massachusettes on November 20, 1942 to Frank and Stella (Stadniki) Kowalczyk. He received a law degree from Western New England University and worked mainly in the insurance business. He retired from Ameritas in Cincinnati in 2007, where he was Vice-President in charge of life and health insurance. At the time of his death he worked part-time at Kohl's Warehouse in Monroe. Ray was a "master gardener" and loved working in his yard. He had a green thumb and had a house and yard filled with many varieties of green and blooming plants. He loved celebrating holidays and for years was Santa at children's Christmas parties. Ray loved his New England roots and his Polish heritage. He also enjoyed baking, and often surprised people with his shortbread cookies. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Warmoth; his brothers, Tom (Janice) & Paul (Ann Marie); and his much loved nieces & nephews, Kasia, Matthew, Becky, Michael, Emily, Timothy, Laura, Gloria, Marianne, & Alissa. Ray also loved and cared for his rescue dogs, Chi Chi and Abbey. Ray was a kind and caring man with a strong Catholic faith. He believed that family was the most important thing. Those who knew him became better people because Raymond was in their lives. Due to current restrictions, no public funeral will be held at this time. A memorial service will be planned when conditions allow. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042- OR - to an animal rescue organization of one's choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020