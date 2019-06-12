LEE, Raymond Dean Age 89, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2018. Dean was born in Laurel County, Kentucky on September 21, 1929 to Wesley and Lucy (Cox) Lee. First and foremost, Dean was a faithful Christian who loved The Lord. He was a member of Hamilton Christian Center for many years. He was a devoted husband to his wife Irene for 65 years until her death in 2016. He also loved his twelve children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, often taking time to support their many activities, including coaching various sports teams. From an early age, Dean was a hard-working man who retired from Champion Papers after more than 40 years of service. A Korean War veteran who earned the rank of staff sergeant, Dean loved being with family, camping and his beloved Kentucky Wildcats basketball teams. Dean is survived by his sister, Betty Jo Lee, children, Glenn (Gail) Lee, Karen (Tim) Gibbons and Deana (Darrel) Holliday; his grandchildren, Andy (Kim) Lee, Erin (Jay) Phillips and Nicki (Chad) Lloyd; his great grandchildren, Alex, Lana, Lauren, Isla, Ellie, Aubree, Alyssa, Caydence, Chase, and Austin. Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and gone too soon son, Gary, his parents and siblings, Raleigh, Ed, Bertha, Ruby and Earl and countless friends and family who were blessed to know him. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Doug Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary