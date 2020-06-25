Raymond N. Jackson, age 77, of Dayton, OH, passed away May 13, 2020, at his residence. A native of Bellefontaine, OH, and a Dayton resident for many years. Raymond enjoyed driving an ice cream truck in the early days of his youth, driving for a total of 23 years. He loved to see the little children laugh and sing to the tunes on the ice cream truck. Raymond liked to repair lawn mowers in his free time. He also enjoyed making arts and crafts-including calligraphy. Raymond spoke several languages. He was preceded in death by one older brother, Richard "Dickey". Survivors include his ex-wife, Annie R.; only daughter, LaToya Jackson; one son, Ronald Edward Sr.; grandchildren, Ronald Edward Jr., MyKyla Butler, Manny Blake, Mario Blake Aaryonne Jackson and Ryan Jackson and one great-granddaughter, Arre'll Jackson. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer in Kettering. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.