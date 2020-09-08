1/1
Raymond PARSLEY
PARSLEY, Raymond L. Raymond L. Parsley, age 86, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born December 31, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Grace (nee Garland) Parsley. Mr. Parsley was a veteran the U. S. Army. He retired from Champion Paper Company in Hamilton, after 43 years of service. Mr. Parsley participated in bowling and horseshoe leagues, and also belonged to a Citizen's Band Radio Club. He is survived by two sons, John Parsley, Sr. and Greg Parsley; four grandchildren, Sarah (Kristopher) Kerber, Travis Parsley, Brandon Parsley, and Destiny Mobley; six great-grandchildren, Sophia, Logan, Easton, Damon, Sebastian, and Milo; one sister, Mae Asher, and his former spouse, Euma Roark. Mr. Parsley was also preceded in death by his grandson, John Parsley, Jr. and his siblings, Mattie Sams, Maggie Hedges, and James Parsley. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow with full military honors in Fairmound Cemetery in West Elkton, Ohio. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
