PEFFLY, Raymond C. "Peff" Age 80, of New Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born November 1, 1939, he was the son of the late Forest R. and Mary E. (Carter) Peffly. In addition to his parents, Peff was preceded in death by is wife of 49 years, Naomi "Pete" Peffly, daughter, Terry Graham; and grandson, Shawn Graham. He is survived by his son, Steve (Mary) Graham; brothers, Gary (Lee) Peffly, David (Ruth) Peffly, and Rick (Sheryl) Peffly; grandson, Greg Graham; granddaughters, Shannon Graham and Amanda (Oliver) Newton; great grandson, Charlie Brewer; numerous nieces and nephews; faithful companions, Henry and Goldie; and special friends, Larry Moore, Kenny Sporre, Brett Goad, Mike Rasor, and many more. Peff had worked at Heidelberg Distributing Company and was a member of the F&AM #482, Falcon Club of Dayton, and VFW of Brookville. Friends may call on the family from 10:00am-12:00pm Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt 35 West Alexandria. Services will start at 12:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Carter officiating. Burial will be at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Falcon Club Scholarship Fund, 229 Clover St., Dayton, OH 45410 or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020