POTTER, Raymond S. 96, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Dayton Veteran's Administration Community Living Center. He was the husband of Ruby (Kelly) Potter of Dayton. Born in Moundsville WV, he was the son of the late Carson R. Potter and Geneva (Lancaster) Potter. Raymond served his country admirably in World War II in the Army's 104th Infantry Division. He was injured in combat in Holland in October 1944, shot in the right leg, and then captured and taken to a POW camp in Germany. He remained there until the camp was liberated in May 1945, at which time he was transported back to the US for medical care. Raymond earned engineering degrees at George Washington University (BSEE in 1948) and the University of Maryland (MSEE in 1949). He worked as an Electrical Engineer at Naval Research Lab in Washington DC and then as a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Raymond was a member of the Corinth Presbyterian Church in Dayton. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Ruby; daughter Marilyn Thompson and her husband Malcolm of The Villages, Florida; sons Randall Potter and his wife Barbara of Macungie, Pennsylvania; Leigh Potter and his wife Susan of Atlanta, Georgia; and Scott Potter and his wife Heidi of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and 4 step-children. He has 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. During retirement, he loved to work on home improvement projects, study trains, socialize with his work and Army buddies, travel, and most of all, visit his grandchildren. A private viewing for the family will be held on May 16 at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel, followed by a graveside service at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service will be held at-a-later-date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Memorial Fund at Corinth Presbyterian Church, 4269 Corinth Blvd, Dayton, OH 45410.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020