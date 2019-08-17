|
|
RAKAR, Raymond M. Age 93, of Kettering, OH quietly stepped into his Heavenly home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born April 15, 1926 to Martin and Josephine Rakar in Cleveland, OH. Ray is survived by children, Martha Hoke of Maineville, John (Sandy) Rakar of Huber Heights, & Kathleen (Ken) Simpson of Springboro; and 6 grandchildren & 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Anne, of 66 years and daughter, Joan Weathers. Friends will be received from 10-11am followed by Funeral Service at 11am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E Lytle Five Pts Rd, Centerville. Private family burial to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019