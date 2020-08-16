1/
Raymond ROSELLE
1960 - 2020
ROSELLE, Raymond Raymond Roselle, age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Raymond was born on April 6, 1960, to parents, Harold and Shirley (Tate) Roselle. Raymond was a graduate of Chaminade High School. Preceding him in death were his father, Harold Roselle and his niece, Stephanie Roselle. Survivors include his mother, Shirley; brother, Steve Roselle; sister, Catherine Miniard (nephew, Daryl (Billie)); sister, Susan Roselle (nieces, Kari Schlemann (Mike), Kelly Chubb (Doug, Cora); one aunt, Mary Roepken; one uncle, Jerry Roselle; and many cousins and friends. Many thanks to Places for taking care of Raymond these last years. A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Chaplain Billie, officiating. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com or Steve Roselle and Sue Roselle Facebook to leave a memory of Raymond or a condolence to his family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
