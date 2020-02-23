|
|
RUSNAK, Raymond M. "Ray" On February 16, 2020 we lost a genuine and kind soul with the passing of our father, Raymond "Ray" Michael Rusnak, born July 17, 1941 in Homestead, PA to Michael Rusnak and Helen (Porach) Rusnak. Married to Lois (Hoener) Rusnak on May 1, 1965 and having two children, Jeff and Lori, he was devoted to her until her passing in 2016. Remembering him are his children Jeff & wife Chris Rusnak and Lori & husband Chuck Weaver; 4 grandchildren Isiah, Christopher, Haydon, and Katie; 4 great-grandchildren Kasen, Ian, Willow, and Silas; a special family friend for over 50 years, Darla Schwirian of North Huntingdon, PA, who has been a "ray" of sunshine in all of our lives; also extended family members Bob Schartner of Fla, Carol Schartner of PA, Karen (Schartner) Allision of NC, Emily and Al Soltys of MD and a host of other relatives and friends. Ray was a retired program developer from Hobart ITW where he worked for many years. There are no public services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Ray be made to: The Kettering Medical Center Foundation: Kettering Brain & Spine Attn. Jared Still, 3535 Southern Boulevard, Kettering, OH 45429 for continuing research. To read Ray's life story, or to share condolences with the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020