Raymond SALYER
SALYER, Raymond E.

Age 87 of Springfield, OH, passed away on November 11, 2020. Raymond was born

December 31, 1932, to the late Millard and Martha McKenzie Salyer in Johnson County,

Kentucky. Along with his

parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet (Conley) Salyer, and sisters; Paulene Klontz, Irene

Stapleton, and Mable Teach. He is survived by his sons; Tony Salyer and David Wren (Cheryl), daughter, Lisa Lannon (Dustin), sisters; Anna Jewell Blair and Geneva Stambough, grandchildren; Karina (Ryan), Logan, Lariah, David, Jalissa, and Seven, and great-grandchild, Leroy. In his freetime,

Raymond liked to fish and work on cars. He served in the

United States Army and worked at Navistar, where he later

retired. Raymond will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Online condolences may be expressed to the

family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
