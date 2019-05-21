SCHWARTZ, Raymond J. Age 78, passed away on April 27, 2019 at the Melech Hospice House in Temple Terrace, FL. Ray was born on June 28, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Raymond and Margaret Schwartz. He graduated from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in 1958. He served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962 after which he attended the University of Arizona, graduating in 1968. He spent his career working for the Defense Intelligence Agency, the state of Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and retired in October of 2000 from the U.S. Department of the Interior. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Roberta (Nichting) Schwartz, sister, Shirley (Phil) Martin and sisters-in-law, Camilla Hensler, Carolyn Nichting, and Marlene Nichting. He is survived by his second wife, Joyce Schwartz, three children, Greg Schwartz, Doug Schwartz, Susan (DeShon) Hodge, and stepson, Anthony Parr; eight grandchildren, Eric, Camilla, Brittni, Andrew, Dalton, Kyle, Thomas, and Brooke, and many other loving relatives and friends. There will be a Blessing funeral service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 PM until time of Blessing at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH. Burial will be at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Donations can be made to Lifepath Hospice at 12973 N Telecom Parkway, Suite 100, Temple Terrace, FL. 33637. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary