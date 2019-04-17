|
|
SHIPLET, Jr., Raymond A. Age 57 of Coldwater and Hamilton, Ohio, passed away April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond A. Sr. and Norma E. Shiplet, and grandparents. Survived by brother David (Julie) Shiplet, nieces Brandi and Dana Shiplet, nephew Tyler (Alyssa) Shiplet, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Graduated in 1980 from Taft HS, in Hamilton, was a longtime employee of Kroger Foods in St Mary's Ohio, and he was an avid Ohio State football fan, and he loved to fish. Services are private. NJ Hogenkamp Sons Funeral Home, Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019