SINGLETON, Raymond Age 86, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Raymond was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 19, 1933, to Ivan Singleton and Blanche Phillips Cook. He served in the United States Army, during the Korean Conflict, from 1950-1953. Raymond was a member of The North Fairfield Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed time with his family and took pride in the care of his lawn and flowers. On June 26, 1958, he married Addie Brewer. Raymond is survived by his wife of 61 years, Addie Singleton; children, Erma (Floyd) Strack, Edward Singleton, Kimberly (Elliott) Farmer, William A. (Joyce) Singleton, and Timothy (Frankie) Singleton; his grandchildren; Ashley (Joshua) Francis, Jordan (Angela) Strack, Bryan (Brittaney) Farmer, Zachary Strack, Braxton Farmer, Jacob Haun, Alyssa Singleton, Rebekah (Trevor) Tabb, Mallory Singleton, and Noah Singleton; his great grandchildren, Parker Bell, Kaitlyn and Brayden Strack; siblings, Alice Worley and JoAnn Bolte; Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers; William and Leroy Singleton. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.