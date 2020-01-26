|
|
STROHMINGER, Raymond E. Raymond passed away on January 24, following a long, brave battle with a brain tumor. Raymond was born July 9, 1931 in Shelby, OH and graduated from Shelby High School. He received a Bachelor degree from Miami University and was a member of Acacia Fraternity and US Air Force ROTC. He was employed by GM Delco Moraine Division in Dayton, OH for over 33 years. Raymond also received an Associate Degree in Engineering from Sinclair Community College. Raymond was an avid gardener and wood worker and enjoyed volunteering with several community groups. He was a member of Kitty Hawk and Tuesday Plus square dance clubs and a 65-year member of The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Oakwood, OH. He was preceded in death by parents Walter and Olga Strohminger of Shelby, OH and his sister Barbara (Manning) Haynes of Worthington, OH. Raymond was a loving and devoted husband and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (Crum), daughter Marcia Franklin of Fishers, IN and sons Michael (Ruth) Strohminger of Galena, OH, Jeffery (Yvonne) Strohminger of Lakeside, CA and Scott (Julie) Strohminger of Centerville, OH. Raymond had eleven grandchildren: Matthew (Christine) Franklin, Timothy (Dana) Franklin, Stephanie (Nick) Davis, Laura Strohminger, Rachel (Jonathan) Ayers, Stephen (Danielle) Strohminger, Joshua (Kelly) Strohminger, Matthew Strohminger, Heather (Chris) Franklin, Brandon Strohminger, Daniel (Amanda) Strohminger and seven great grandchildren: Garrett Franklin, Aaron Franklin, Avery Franklin, Charlotte Ayers, Beatrice Ayers, Graeme Strohminger and Larry Franklin. Raymond is also survived by nephews David (Nan) Haynes of Asheville, OH and Kevin (Nancy) Haynes of Cincinnati, OH, brother-in-law, James (Janice -deceased) Crum of Shelby, OH, and sister-in-law, Beth (Don) Harruff of Mansfield, OH. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 155 E. Thruston Blvd. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or the Lutheran Church of Our Savior.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020