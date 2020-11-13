1/
Raymond THIES
1940 - 2020
THIES, Sr., Raymond H.

Age 80 of Riverside, passed away November 7, 2020. He was born January 20, 1940, in Mad River Township, OH, to the late Theodore and Helen Thies. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn K. Thies; brothers and sisters: Norman Thies, Alice Steger, Richard Thies, Ben Thies and Joe Thies. Ray is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Thies; children: Raymond H. Thies, Jr., Theresa Slyder (James), Pamela King (Andrew) and Kimberly Jennings

(Matthew); stepson, Christopher Schrimsher (Robyn); 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way;

sisters: Phyllis Trick and Lucille Howard; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ray was a lifelong

carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter's Union # 104. Ray built his own home and loved his time there for the last 53 years. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. The most important thing to Ray was his family and the love that he had for them. He enjoyed nature, cooking, gardening and bird watching. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4-5 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm. A private family inurnment at Calvary Cemetery will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ray's memory to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Ray or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial Gathering
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
