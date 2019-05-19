THOMPSON Jr., Raymond Ira "Ray" 85, died Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Phyllis (Halderman) Thompson, his son, Greg Thompson (Melanie Thompson), 4 grandchildren; Jessica Stevens, Carrie Leisure (Brad Leisure), Kayla Spafard (Jeremy Spafard), Hunter Thompson, 8 great-grandchildren; Drew, Adam, Keagan, Riley, Piper, Oliver, Grace, and Haven, and countless close friends. He was preceded in passing by his daughter, Gina (Thompson) Wood, whom he will be laid to rest beside. Born and raised in Greenville, Ohio, he spent much of his life in Troy and Englewood Ohio, raising a family and running his own millwork supply business. In his early years Ray worked on the family dairy farm, milking cows and doing every day chores. After graduating from Greenville High School, he proudly served his nation in the United States Army for 2 years. Soon thereafter, he met the love of his life, Phyllis at "The Crystal Ballroom" in Darke County, Ohio on a blind date. They were married 3 months later. Upon retirement Ray and Phyllis moved to Florida, where they enjoyed golfing, playing Euchre and visiting with family and friends. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather that was passionate about his family and his country and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 25th, 2019 at Polk Grove United Church of Christ (9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton). Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary