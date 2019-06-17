VICKERS, Raymond Age 85, of Dayton, passed away on June 13, 2019 in Dayton, OH, following an extended illness. He was born on October 11th, 1933 in McKee, Kentucky. He was employed at General Motors-Delco Moraine and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Farris Vickers in 1980 & Della Vickers in 1993, his sisters, Edith Vickers Allen in 2000 and Wanda Lee Hopper in 2014, and his brother, James Vernon Vickers in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Vera Sue (Allen); 4 sons, Ray Jr., Lewisburg, Tim (Shoko Igarashi), Athens, Paul, Vandalia, and Chris (Rita), Troy; 1 brother, Darrell (Fayetteville, NC), 2 sisters-in-law, Nina Vickers, Owingsville, KY & Hope Vickers, Fayetteville, NC; 5 loving nieces, Lenny Davis, TN; Kimberly Ragazzo, OH; Judy Waara, MI; Janet Ephraim, NV; & Ashley McNeill, NC; and 2 loving nephews, Kenneth Cerri, Jr., OH & Jeffrey Vickers, KY; 2 granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah & 1 great-niece, Melissa Ephraim and 1 great- nephew, Brad Ephraim;; 2 grandsons, Ryan, Travis, and 7 great grandchildren, Marley, Max, Lenny, Bryson, Zachary, Jackson and Jonah. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (6/19) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia. Pastor Donald Godbey will officiate. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 12 Noon until time of service. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary