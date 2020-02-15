Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Raymond WALTERS


1948 - 2020
Raymond WALTERS Obituary
WALTERS, Raymond E. "Ray" Age 71, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born on May 19th, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Dean and Elaine (Jarvie) Walters. Ray served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He retired from Rittal Corp. as a truck driver. He loved gardening and took special pride in his yard winning Home of the Week several times. He loved decorating outside with Christmas lights. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ann Walters; his children: Danny Walters, Tammy Kenealy, Tina (Jerry) Solvang, Bryon (Tanya) Walters, Jessica (Chris) Crowley, Julie (Mike) Barker, Sarah Conley and Joshua Walters; a sister, Terree (Tim) Nunley; brothers: Dean Walters, Mark Walters and Kenneth (Micki) Walters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mindy Allemang. A celebration of Ray's life will be held on Tuesday, February, 18th, 2020 at noon at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Diabetes Foundation or Cystic Fibrosis. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
