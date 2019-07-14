Home

WIESEN PhD, Dr. Raymond Anthony Age 85, born on April 8, 1934 in Sharon, PA., a longtime resident of Boston, MA. and most recently of Dayton, OH. passed away July 10, 2019. He was a Veteran of the US Army and earned his PhD from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Raymond is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Thomas-Wiesen; children, Christopher, and Jennifer Wiesen and her son, Bradley Tracy Akins and her children, Christopher, Tyra and her daughter, Coriah; sisters, Alice, Betty and Dorothy, and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by several brothers and a sister. Raymond requested that no services be held.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
