RAYMOND WISDEN
WISDEN, Raymond Frederick 74, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Village. He was born on May 4, 1946, in Springfield, the son of the late George F. and Margaret (Currie) Wisden. Ray was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country proudly during the Vietnam War. He later became a computer programmer for most of his career. Ray was very involved with Covenant Presbyterian Church and several fraternal organizations. Survivors include his beloved Agnes Ann Cook; one son, Raymond Paul Wisden (Melissa Rice); three grandchildren, Zachariah Paul, Rachel Almaz and Rebekah Ann Wisden; one sister, Nancy (John) Wells and other family, David (Nicia) Cook and Jayne Athey (Tony Flood). He was preceded in death by an infant sister. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 12-1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Stan Gockel officiating. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
