Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reba McCURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba McCURRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba McCURRY Obituary
McCURRY, Reba Age 88, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, October 14, 2019. She died as she had lived, with tremendous grace and dignity. Her generous spirit and strength of character served to inspire her beloved family and friends. Reba is predeceased by her one and only true love, her husband Lenard McCurry; parents Grace and Dan; brothers Earl, Dallas, Grady and Doyle Edwards. She is survived by her daughter Monalisa; granddaughter Nina, grandson Lenard, and great grandchildren Abigail and Hank Mullins; brother Bobby Edwards, and sister Linda Ledford. Reba is also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws for whom she had always shared a great a mutual love and respect. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to , Ohio for their unwavering and gracious support. A private service will be held in Erwin, Tennessee. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.