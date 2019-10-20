|
|
McCURRY, Reba Age 88, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, October 14, 2019. She died as she had lived, with tremendous grace and dignity. Her generous spirit and strength of character served to inspire her beloved family and friends. Reba is predeceased by her one and only true love, her husband Lenard McCurry; parents Grace and Dan; brothers Earl, Dallas, Grady and Doyle Edwards. She is survived by her daughter Monalisa; granddaughter Nina, grandson Lenard, and great grandchildren Abigail and Hank Mullins; brother Bobby Edwards, and sister Linda Ledford. Reba is also survived by many brother and sister-in-laws for whom she had always shared a great a mutual love and respect. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to , Ohio for their unwavering and gracious support. A private service will be held in Erwin, Tennessee. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019