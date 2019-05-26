BUSSEY, Rebecca "Becky" L. Graham Age 70 of Bellbrook, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Becky was born October 9, 1948 in Dayton, OH to the late Leeford & Genevive Graham. Becky was a nurse and caretaker for 44 years. She was active in church, and taught Sunday school for many years. Becky will be remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor and devotion to her family-especially her kids and grandkids. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Henry W. Bussey III; daughters, Jenny (Brian) Dukes and Nicole (Dustin) Koenig; grandchildren, Nate Dukes, Nova Koenig and Nevin Koenig; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Arnett, Karla (John) Marlatt, Cathy (Dave) Sharpe, Karen (Phillip) Stubblefield and Kim (Mike) Perdue; niece, Amanda Stubblefield; nephews, Andy Sharpe and Bryan Sharpe and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 10am-12pm at the First Baptist Church of Bellbrook, 4100 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, OH 45305. The service will follow at 12pm. Becky will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary