1/1
REBECCA FERGUSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share REBECCA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FERGUSON, Rebecca J. "Becky" Age 70, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 15, 1950, in Dayton, OH, to the late Bertice and Lois (Lally) Ferguson. Becky was a 1968 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School; she graduated with a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University; and received her juris doctorate degree from Wake Forest University. Following her studies at Wake Forest, Becky started working for the Preble County prosecutor's office in 1975, and was appointed Preble County's prosecuting attorney in 1991. In 1992, she became the first woman elected prosecutor in Preble County. She retired in 2005, after 29 years of service to Preble County. She was named to the 1981 "Who's Who of American Women"; received the Distinguished Service Award in 1987, from the Miami Valley Association of Women Attorneys; was named 1992 Woman of the Year by the Eaton Business and Professional Women of Preble County; and received the Distinguished Service Award in 1998 from The Ohio State Bar Association. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy Gordon and Elizabeth Sue Ferguson Pierce; and brother, Joe Lally. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Wick of West Alexandria, OH; son, Alex Wick (Michael Gregg) of Brookville, OH; grandsons, Skyler, William and Elijah; brother, Dr. Harold Allen (Alice) Ferguson, Sr. of Eaton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved