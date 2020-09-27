REBECCA GARNETT

GARNETT (nee Cole), Rebecca Marie Rebecca Marie Garnett (nee Cole), beloved wife of Fred Garnett for over 46 years, adoring mother of Deanna Fletcher, Maria Garnett, Brent (Larissa) Garnett and Kendra Garnett. Loving grandmother of Jericho and Ryder Fletcher; Landen Schaeff, Alex, and Makenzie Garnett; Regan Carpenter. Also survived by her sisters, Roberta Toney and Rachel Barber, and a brother, Robert (Amber) Cole and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Rader and Robert Cole, a brother Robert K. Cole, two children, Ruby Deanna and Kenneth S. Garnett. Rebecca passed away on September 24, 2020, at the age of 68. Rebecca was the glue that held the family together. She enjoyed watching her grandkids play sports, doing puzzles and beating the family at Uno. Rebecca and Fred's house was the gathering place for her entire family. Services will be private, a Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Outreach Ministries on September 29, 2020, in Morning Sun from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital Leder Oncology Center, 110 North Poplar Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com