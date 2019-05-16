HOBBS, Rebecca Sue 57, of Enon, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, 2019, following a four-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was born in Springfield on March 6, 1962, the daughter of Charles and Phyllis (Capper) Heath. Rebecca worked as a branch operations officer for Wes Banco, having been a member of their organization for 22 years. She was an active member of Hillside Ave. Church of God, especially in the music and children's ministries. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, Greg Hobbs; their two children, Tyler and Stefanie Hobbs; sisters, Roxanne (Jim) Welch and Rhonda (John) Nave; mother-in-law, Corinne Hobbs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Lori Hobbs; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Nile Hobbs. A service in celebration of Rebecca's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Hillside Ave. Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield, with Pastor Mike Criner presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary