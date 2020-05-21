|
|
KERNS, Rebecca R. Age 72, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and memom. Rebecca was a nursery school teacher at Concord United Methodist Church. She was an amazing hand quilter and excellent cook. She is survived by her husband of 53 years; Donald Kerns, children; Teresa (Eric) Douthitt, Trevor Kerns and partner Brian Reese, Megan (Terry) Roth, Emilee (Greg) Deems, and Trent Kerns and Amy Lafayette, grandchildren; Collin Haeden, Whitnye, Gabe, Lexi, Jami, Rilan, Kenadee, Addison, Ashlyn, Blake, and Dylan, brothers; Matt (Sue) Schalburg and Bradley Schalburg and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Ruth Schalburg and brother; Bart Schalburg. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to F.I.S.H. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020