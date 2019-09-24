|
|
KEYSER, Rebecca Scott Age 75, of Hamilton, OH died on September 22, 2019 at home. Born in Coatesville, PA she is the daughter of the late Sylvester Taggart Scott and Alice Harple Scott. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John Wilson (Pete) Keyser, this March. She is survived by daughters Amanda (Brad) Eberhart of Chagrin Falls, OH and Meredith (Greg) Feix of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Rex Michael and Elle Gray Eberhart; sisters Susan Haldeman of Coatesville, PA; Eliza (Earl) Dering of Coatesville, PA; and Martha (Lewis) Gay of Downingtown, PA; many special friends including Betsy Skiles, Jeff and Julie Cornwell, Sharon Alford, Chuck and Judy Geurin, Pat Smalley, Gail Hughes, Gloria Gardner and Teddi Robeson. Mrs. Keyser was a 1962 graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, PA; and Goldey Beacom Junior College in Wilmington, Delaware. After moving to State College, PA in 1967 she was employed by Centre Community Hospital and worked for several physicians in the area. In 1986 she and her family moved to Hamilton, OH where she worked for Lodder's Greenhouse for many years and the Oxford Farmer's market where she sold flower arrangements and bouquets with her husband. Mrs. Keyser was an avid needle pointer and enjoyed working at the Stitch Above in Madeira, OH. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Bungalow and meeting many new friends. Her daughters would like to thank her friend Betsy Skiles, sister Eliza Dering and niece Amy Gleason for staying and helping them during the last few weeks. They would also like to thank the wonderful care received from all of the team and Right at Home Caregivers. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 24, 2019