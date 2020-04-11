|
MACKEY (Mornhinweg), Rebecca Lynn "Becky" 56, of Fairborn passed away April 6, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Her feisty personality, humor & love she showed her family, children, grandchildren & many friends will be greatly missed. Becky grew up in Beavercreek, graduated from Beavercreek High School & was in the Army stationed at Ft Bliss, TX. Becky worked in foodservice & enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. She liked baking, gardening, ghost stories & collecting "oddities". Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Mackey & is survived by her sons: Joshua Mackey & Conner Mackey of Springboro, Isaac (Shana) Mackey & Colin Mackey of Fairborn; & by her grandchildren Trenton Mackey, Meadow Ott, Christian Moore, Nicholas Moore, Dylan Moore, Joshua Mackey, Jacob Mackey, & Sylvia Mackey. She is also survived by her parents, Rev. George & Betty Jo Mornhinweg of Beavercreek; sisters Bethann Thompson of Beavercreek; Eve (Ron) Beavers of Dayton; brother Carl (Marla) Mornhinweg of Flagler Beach, FL; Aunts Gail Mornhinweg & Sue Potvin of Louisville, KY; & numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, & great nephews. A special thank you to her doctors, oncologists, specialists, & nurses at the VA over the years for their care, compassion & support. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020