Rebecca McDOWELL
1950 - 2020
McDOWELL, Rebecca

Rebecca McDowell died October 28, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Rebecca was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 26, 1950, to the late Glenn F. and Mary A. (Neanover) McDowell. Rebecca was a 1968 graduate of Seven Mile High School and attended Miami University and Kent State University.

Rebecca is survived by her husband Mike Hughes, of Phelps and daughter Oona Cordray and grandson Odin Clark of Morganton, NC. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara McDowell and Brenda (Dennis) Martin, nephews, Brady Yeary (Stephanie Beetsch) and David (Nancy) Martin, and nieces, Kate (Josh) French and Jessica (Tyler Dunham) Martin, as well as great-nieces Emma and Saoirse Martin and Ella and Evelyn French and great-nephew, Cory Martin. She was also preceded in death by her great-niece, Lillian Rae French.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Vilas County.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 31, 2020.
