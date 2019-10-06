|
RINEHART, Rebecca "Becky" Age 69 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents J.D. and M. Sue Hoke, and daughter Michelle Rinehart. She is survived by her husband Paul Rinehart, children Virginia (Patrick) Frawley and Erik (Rhonda) Rinehart; grandchildren Concetta, Laurel, Nicholas, Brittany and April, 3 great-grandchildren, and siblings Kathy (Robert) Schafer, Steven (Cindy) Hoke and Kris (Able) Delacruz. Becky had attended Shroyer Road Baptist Church since 1954. She was very active in the church and a member of the Dorcas Circle. Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with dear friend Pastor Ken Damon officiating. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5 pm 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shroyer Road Baptist Church. www.tobasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019