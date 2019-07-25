|
|
SEARCY, Rebecca Age 87, of Dayton, a native of Thomaston, GA, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was a faithful member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. She was one of seventeen children. Rebecca brought a smile and joy to everyone she came across, her faith in God, love for her family, and strong character brought comfort and joy to everyone she encountered. Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Searcy. She leaves to mourn her passing, sister, Ruthie Lee Childs; brother-in-law, Nathaniel Searcy; children, Willie (Delores) Searcy and Katherine Searcy; grand-, great-, and great-great grandchildren, Darrell, Nichelle, Tamika, Nikia, Sherria, Juanta, Destiny, Jasmine, JaHanna, Jason, JaReaun, Ja'Prie, Claire, and Madison; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones. Service 11 am Saturday, July 27, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. Rev. Arnita Peavy officiating. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019