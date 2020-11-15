1/
Rebecca VORIS
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VORIS, Rebecca M. "Becky"

Age 76 of Butler Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 14, 1944, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Frank & Pauline (Bailey) Schommer. Becky enjoyed her time working at the Cassel Hills Golf Course in Vandalia. She was full of life and spread

sunshine to all she met throughout her life. She never met a stranger and people were drawn to her like a magnet. She will truly be missed by all of those that knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, Becky is survived by her

husband of 25 years, Jerry Voris; daughters, Julia & Gina Schommer; 5 grandchildren, John, Tara, Chelcie, Sarah & Kylee; sister, Bonita Bella (Andrew) and her beloved dog, Brandi J.

In light of current social distancing requirements and for the health and safety of Becky's family and friends, private

services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved