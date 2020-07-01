Reda MYERS

MYERS, Reda F. Age 88, of Springfield, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Oakwood Village. She was born on September 12, 1931, to the late Garland and Esther (Mirk) Nibert in Mason County, West Virginia. In addition to her parents, Reda is preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, Richard Myers; siblings, Nadine Skidmore, Martha Boatlier, Garland Nibert, Jr., Donald Nibert, Marlin Nibert and great-granddaughter, Isabella Santos. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Norman (Vicki) Myers, Judy (Bob) Jacobs, Debbie (Chip) Lindon, Robin (Michael) Young and David (Lori) Myers; grandchildren, Amy, Erin, Nathan, Jamie, Michael, Terri, Stephanie, Ryan and Alyssa as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Reda was a 1950 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and a longtime member of Urbana Nazarene Church. She retired from Grimes Manufacturing after many dedicated years. Reda enjoyed playing golf, walking, riding her bike, but above all spending time with her loving family. The family would like to thank Dr. To and the amazing staff at Oakwood Village for their love, support and picking up of Reda's many sucker sticks. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with her funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor John McCloed officiating. Reda will be laid to rest by her husband, Richard, at Oakdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to Oakwood Village in Reda's honor.