Regina BAKER
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAKER, Regina L. Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Tues., June 23, 2020. Reginia was born in Olive Hill, KY, on Dec. 20, 1951, to Bill Kash & Betty (Ingles) Short. Regina was "Sweetie" to her husband of what would have been 50 years on Sept 20th. She was employed as an HR Director for Hospice and Clovernook Health Care Pavilion until she retired to Spend time with her grandchildren. She spent most of her time at the ball park, dance recitals and the soccer field cheering on her grandchildren. She took pleasure in helping other people and was a very positive influence to many. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having family over for "Sunday dinners." Regina is survived by her husband, Terry; two sons, Scott (Heather) Baker and Rick (Tiffany) Baker; her grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Emma, William, Nicklaus, Mattisen and Preston; one sister, Z Ann Rowe; and three brothers, Dave Kash, Randy Short and Jason Kash; and many other family members and friends that she loved and treasured deeply. She will be missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Wes Leibrook officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved