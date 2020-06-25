BAKER, Regina L. Age 68, of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Tues., June 23, 2020. Reginia was born in Olive Hill, KY, on Dec. 20, 1951, to Bill Kash & Betty (Ingles) Short. Regina was "Sweetie" to her husband of what would have been 50 years on Sept 20th. She was employed as an HR Director for Hospice and Clovernook Health Care Pavilion until she retired to Spend time with her grandchildren. She spent most of her time at the ball park, dance recitals and the soccer field cheering on her grandchildren. She took pleasure in helping other people and was a very positive influence to many. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having family over for "Sunday dinners." Regina is survived by her husband, Terry; two sons, Scott (Heather) Baker and Rick (Tiffany) Baker; her grandchildren, Megan, Hannah, Emma, William, Nicklaus, Mattisen and Preston; one sister, Z Ann Rowe; and three brothers, Dave Kash, Randy Short and Jason Kash; and many other family members and friends that she loved and treasured deeply. She will be missed by all. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Wes Leibrook officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.