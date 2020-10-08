1/
Regina BAKER
BAKER, Regina L. Age 71, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Baker. Regina is survived by her children Paul and Steve, granddaughter Maleaia and three more grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by family members and friends. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10th, 2020. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. Use of face masks and social distancing will be required.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Memories & Condolences
