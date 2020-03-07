|
MARSH NICHOLSON, Regina L. Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. Regina was born on May 21, 1929 in Wellston, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Kathryn and Ralph Marsh; loving husbands, William Marsh, and Nick Nicholson; sons, Ralph Marsh and James Nicholson; granddaughter, Heather St. John; and son-in-law, Bill St. John. Regina is survived by her daughter, Rebecca St. John; sons, William Nicholson and Mike (Pam) Marsh; granddaughter, Stephanie (Chris) Marsh; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and other extended family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Burial in Valley View Cemetery, Xenia, OH. Family will receive friends prior from 11-1 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at , who took care of Regina. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020