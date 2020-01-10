Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Regina WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina WILLIAMSON Obituary
WILLIAMSON, Regina Of Medway Ohio Age 54 Passed away peacefully Tuesday morning Jan, 7th 2020 after her brief battle with Cancer she is survived by her husband of 11 years Dean Williamson Stepson Josh Willimson & Girlfriend Megan Johnson, Father Ray Adkins Sr. Sister Linda Lenover & (Tony) Brothers Ray & (Angie) Adkins Brian Adkins. Granddaughter Trinity Blunk, Mother N Law Bonnie Williamson Sister N Laws Lynn & (Tim) Washburn, Kim & (Mitch) Robinson, Penny & (David) Barnhart, Several Aunts & Uncles, Nephews & Neices Shes proceeded in death By Son Trent K. Lehman and Mother Linda L. Adkins, Cremation will be at Shaw Davis Funeral Home in Columbus upon her request.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -