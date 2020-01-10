|
WILLIAMSON, Regina Of Medway Ohio Age 54 Passed away peacefully Tuesday morning Jan, 7th 2020 after her brief battle with Cancer she is survived by her husband of 11 years Dean Williamson Stepson Josh Willimson & Girlfriend Megan Johnson, Father Ray Adkins Sr. Sister Linda Lenover & (Tony) Brothers Ray & (Angie) Adkins Brian Adkins. Granddaughter Trinity Blunk, Mother N Law Bonnie Williamson Sister N Laws Lynn & (Tim) Washburn, Kim & (Mitch) Robinson, Penny & (David) Barnhart, Several Aunts & Uncles, Nephews & Neices Shes proceeded in death By Son Trent K. Lehman and Mother Linda L. Adkins, Cremation will be at Shaw Davis Funeral Home in Columbus upon her request.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020