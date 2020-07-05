1/1
Reginald BODDIE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BODDIE, Reginald "Red" Reginald "Red" Boddie, 64, also known to many as "Reggie", departed this life on June 23, 2020. One of 11 children, born January 18, 1956, in Rocky Mount, NC. He worked many years in the restaurant industry, eventually making a career in Restaurant Management. He was a free spirit who loved people, travel, and he loved to laugh. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Frances Boddie; two brothers, Thomas Boddie, Jr., and Ricky Boddie, Sr.; sister, Carla Boddie, all of Dayton, OH. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Shamika (Carl) Kennebrew, of Dayton, OH; 4 brothers, Gary and Tony Sr. (Angela) Boddie, of Dayton, OH, Terry (Joy) Boddie, of Woodbridge, VA, and Lee, Sr. (Donita) Boddie of Milton, MA; 3 sisters, Kay (Will Sr.) Hill, Lynn (Michael) Beatty, and Sheila (Steve) Tucker all of Columbus, OH; 2 sisters-in-law, Carla Boddie and Edith Jackson of Dayton, OH; 2 grandsons, Jevon and Jaden Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved