Reginald BODDIE

BODDIE, Reginald "Red" Reginald "Red" Boddie, 64, also known to many as "Reggie", departed this life on June 23, 2020. One of 11 children, born January 18, 1956, in Rocky Mount, NC. He worked many years in the restaurant industry, eventually making a career in Restaurant Management. He was a free spirit who loved people, travel, and he loved to laugh. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Frances Boddie; two brothers, Thomas Boddie, Jr., and Ricky Boddie, Sr.; sister, Carla Boddie, all of Dayton, OH. He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Shamika (Carl) Kennebrew, of Dayton, OH; 4 brothers, Gary and Tony Sr. (Angela) Boddie, of Dayton, OH, Terry (Joy) Boddie, of Woodbridge, VA, and Lee, Sr. (Donita) Boddie of Milton, MA; 3 sisters, Kay (Will Sr.) Hill, Lynn (Michael) Beatty, and Sheila (Steve) Tucker all of Columbus, OH; 2 sisters-in-law, Carla Boddie and Edith Jackson of Dayton, OH; 2 grandsons, Jevon and Jaden Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



