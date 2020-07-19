Reiko STEINKAMP

STEINKAMP, Reiko N. "Shuji," the art of Japanese calligraphy, is beautiful, dignified, and elegant. It represents more than just words artfully scribed on paperit is a reminder of grace that has endured and will go on and on. Shuji provides inspiration, it is cherished. Reiko Nishinaka Steinkamp is our shuji. Born on August 10, 1930, in Sasebo on Japan's Kyushu island, Reiko spent her childhood in Japan and Taiwan with her parents, Yoshio and Masako Nishinaka. As a youth, she enjoyed spending time with familyespecially her brother and sisterin the countryside. Later, she learned to sew, ballroom dancinga life-long loveand making origami. During the war she spent nights listening to bombs exploding and days fighting to find basic necessities. Back in Japan after the war ended, she helped her family navigate the devastation. These early years of life, of which she rarely spoke, inspired her future children and grandchildren. But then, a few years later, everything changed. One evening in 1953, in Sasebo, Reiko met Phil Steinkamp, a US Navy serviceman on deployment there. The venuea dance club frequented by US servicemen and local Japanese young people. Phil spoke no Japanese, and Reiko no English. Yet from that time their relationship grew despite challenges of language and culture. After Phil had to return to duty, and ultimately back to America, they corresponded for nearly a year across the Pacific using translators to rewrite their letters to each other. Finally, on December 27, 1954, they were married at the US embassy in Tokyo, and two months laterhopping from Japan to Wake Island to Honolulu and to Los Angeles, and then taking a marathon train trip the rest of the way, Reiko and Phil arrived in Springfield, Ohio, and settled down for the next 65 years. Life in a new world presented Reiko with tremendous challenges, and she overcame them all. As she learned English and a new culture, she forged friendships with longtime fixtures in Phil's life as well as among other Japanese women who made their way to Ohio after the war. For many years, she applied her skills as a seamstress at Rike's and Lazarus department stores, where she built more friendships. With Phil singing in the choir, she attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield. Her many friends came to call her "Candy" in recognition of her unfailingly sweet disposition and kindness. Starting in 1956, three children came in rapid orderLee, the eldest, Mike in the middle, and Teresa, the youngestat one point, every one of them in diapers at the same time. All of them she nurtured with generosity, calmness, resilience, and love that never flagged. Throughout Reiko's life, her Japanese essence was never far from view: in her home with art, in her cooking of wonderful things rarely seen in Ohio of that time, in her presence that was ceaselessly graceful. Her enduring ties to family in Japan was a constant in life as well, and she even got Phil to travel back for a visit. Later in life, she traveled to Japan with Teresa, who had studied in Japan and shared Reiko's love of her native country. During the 1990s two grandchildren entered Reiko's lifeGina, then Mark, children of Teresa and her husband, Randy. From infancy, "Obaasan" blanketed them with a warm glow of love that time and distance never dimmed. She shared stories and songs from Japan, cooked Mark's favorite gyoza dumplings, and took pure joy being with her Gina. They treasured her. The long years of life came to an end for Reiko on July 15, 2020, surrounded with love. Her remaining family mourns but also smiles upon her and the wonderful memories of her: Phil, Teresa and Mike and Randy, Gina and Mark, Reiko's brother Hiromasa and his wife Ryoko Nishinaka in Japan, nieces and nephews around the world, and Teresa's Japanese "sisters" from college, Misako, Hitomi and Keeko. The life of Reiko, who now joins her first son Lee and her sister, is a living statement of her unconditional love for others and, like shuji, is written on our heartsbeautifully, elegantlyforever. A private family remembrance will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com