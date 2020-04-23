Home

JACKSON, Rena Lee Age 87 was a native of Dodson, LA. A retiree from the State of Ohio as a Food Service worker. A member of Shiloh Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Earlee Roberson & Freddie Simmons, husband Dennis Jackson Sr., son Dwayne A. Simmons, sister Eddie Mae Bursey. Survived by daughter, Cynthia Renee Simmons, two sons; Fred Allen Simmons (Mary), and Tony Glenn Simmons (Karen). Eight grandchildren; Marty, Monika, Andre, Demetrous, (Jasmine) Qualiss, Rashad, Rashida, Ryan, 16 great-grandchildren. Two nieces, Vickie Davis and Teresa Goldsmith (Darryl); three great nieces, and one great nephew and first cousin Olive Gennell Johnson and son Bobby Johnson. Special Friends include: Flora Jones, Mae Johnson, Kathleen Bond, Barbara Walder, Lucy Fontano, Flora Williams, and Delores Williams, and a host of other family and friends. Private Family Services. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
