Renavae STURGILL
1939 - 2020
STURGILL, Renavae

Age 81 of New Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1939, in Farraday, KY, the daughter of the late Thurston & Mattie (Sergent)

Collins. Mrs. Sturgill was a retired employee of Miami Valley Hospital with 30 years of service and enjoyed reading and loved to cook for her family and friends. Preceded in death by her son-in-law Danny L. Mullins, Jr., 7 brothers Roy, Billy,

Lester, Estill, Jessie, Thurston Jr., and Bobby Joe Collins, 3

sisters Alberta Webb, Ruth Ison & Levetta Ann Combs. She is survived by her 3 loving daughters Donna Mullins, Lydia Ann Sturgill, Sandra Jean "Sandy" Franks and husband Randy, brother Windus (Rita) Collins, 5 sisters Norma Jean (Adean) Adams, Marietta Spangler, Virgie Halcomb, Pauline (JR) Bates, Gayle (Mike) Franklin, 7 grandchildren Jeremy (Elisabeth)

Underwood, Leah (Charlie) Depoyster, Christopher Lay, Stacy Lay, Brandon Sturgill, Nicholas Franks and Olivia Franks, 4 great-grandchildren Valerie Depoyster, Abigail Underwood, Anneliese Depoyster & Caleb Underwood, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, (Weaver Rd. & St. Rte. 4), Germantown, with Pastor Duane Haney officiating. Burial will follow at the Trissel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Mrs. Sturgill's memory. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
NOV
4
Burial
Trissel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
