SHARP, Ressie C. Age 92 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1927 in Puckett Creek, VA, the daughter of the late Thomas & Maude (Stapleton) Carter. Mrs. Sharp graduated from St. Charles High School. She was a former employee of Oxford Miami Paper Co., Oxford Miami Credit Union, Imperial House Motel International, Owner & Operator of the Sharp Shop in West Carrollton, Bell Industries and El Meson; and Ressie was a former member of the Judson Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Hubert Sharp, and her son H. Jeffrey Sharp, brother Eugene "Gene" Carter, and by her sister Hazel Parks. She is survived by her loving daughter Linda M. Sharp, brother Lonzo Carter, sister-in-law Stella Carter, brother-in-law Sam (Libby) Sharp, 6 nephews Tom (Sandy) Parks, Ron (Amy) Parks, Doug (Zelda) Poe, Don Poe, Dane (Cheryl) Poe, Steve (Courtney) Hampton, 5 nieces Vicki (Jerry) Hubbard , Sharon (Kerry) Upton, Dianne Shackelford, Donna (Gary) Martin, Belinda Sharp Potts, numerous great nieces & nephews including Hunter & Evan Parks and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Karen E. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. Please share condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020