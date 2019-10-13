|
|
HILDRETH (Tenney), Retha E. 90, of New Lebanon, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 11th, 2019 at . Retha was born in Upshur County, WV to the late Edwin and Eva J (Scott) Tenney. She was married to Byron L Hildreth on September 24th, 1953 near Bruceton Mills, WV. Retha was a licensed cosmetologist operating her own beauty shop in her home for several years, she was also a long time employee of Sears and Roebuck, Gearharts Cafeteria and Heartland of Eaton. Beyond her career, she also was a charter member of the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene and served in many roles throughout the church. She spent much of her leisure time with her family, reading, painting, and in their garden canning all of their homegrown vegetables. Retha is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Byron in April 2017. She is survived by two daughters: Beverly Ruby (Terry) of Eaton, OH and Regina Fullmer (Ronald) of Brookville, OH. Two grandchildren: Dr. Rodney Fullmer (Vanessa) of Chicago, IL and Rochelle Brown (Joshua) of Murfreesboro, TN. She was also a beloved great grandmother to Ethan and Colin Brown and served as a foster parent to many children. She also loved Lucy, Heidi, and Charlie her great grand dogs. She is also survived by her last sibling: Lawrence D. Tenney (Armeda) of Millcreek WV, sister-in-law Macel Tenney, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, and four brothers Dorsey Lee, Ralph Ellis, Donal Evert, and Harper Eugene. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of Retha's caregivers for the past 3 years. Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Rev. Thomas Clark will officiate the service. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to either the New Lebanon Church of the Nazarene Retha Hildreth Memorial or to . Burial will be at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019