Retha TAYLOR
TAYLOR, Retha F.

Age 89 of Centerville passed away Saturday October 17, 2020. Retha was a member of Oakcreek United Church of Christ and retired from Gates, Kitze & Gapinski, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald W. Taylor. Surviving are her children; Douglas L. and Janet Ann Taylor, Patricia L. and

Dennis Alan Cornish, Lynette D. and Greg Leathers, 6 grandchildren; Matthew, David and Samantha Cornish, Kimberly Jaffe, Jessica Alford, Cole Leathers, 5 great-grandchildren; Tabatha, Olivia and Alyssa Cornish, Nathan and Jason Jaffe. Entombment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Services are private. Memorial contributions are asked for Hospice of Dayton or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
