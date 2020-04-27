Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
BOUIER, Reuben Age 90 formerly of Dayton, Ohio departed this life peacefully on April 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 1:00 PM, Pastor Elmer S. Martin, M. Div., officiating. Interment: Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020
