CHANEY, Jr., Reuben Elijah 95, husband of Ruth Chaney and daughter Marsha (Chaney) Gross passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2019 Reuben was in Champion Lodge#15, Akbar #41 Past Potentate Council, Miami Consistory #26, and 33 Degree Imperial Council and Commanders of the Rite Service will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1171 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00am until time of the service which will be at 12noon with Reverend Dr. Olie Burton Eulogist, and Pastor Melvin Gross officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2019