PETERSON, Reuben "Pete" 92, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1928, in Moline, Illinois, the son of the late Clifford and Inez (Larson) Peterson. Reuben is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Peterson in 2017 and six brothers, Martin, Gunnard, Ralph, Oliver, Norman and Gordon. He is survived by two sons, Larrin Peterson and Kim (Donna) Peterson; grandchildren, Aubrey and Zachary; and sisters, Ruth Dahlquist and Norma Overby. Pete served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for WH Williamson Co., Payless Grocery Store, Cavalon Draperies and Dolbeer's Cleaners performing maintenance work for all of them. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10a.m-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020